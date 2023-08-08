CarWale
    Hyundai Creta Adventure Edition launched: All you need to know

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Hyundai Creta Adventure Edition launched: All you need to know

    Hyundai India has introduced the Adventure Editions of the Creta and the Alcazar in the country, with prices starting at Rs. 15.17 lakh (ex-showroom). Both models get updates to the exterior and interior, while the engine and specifications remain unchanged. Let us take a closer look at the Creta Adventure Edition.

    Hyundai Creta Front View

    On the outside, the new Creta Adventure Edition gets a new Ranger Khaki paintjob, apart from the Abyss Black, Atlas White, and Titan Grey colours. Similarly, the Ranger Khaki and Atlas White get the optional Abyss Black roof.

    Hyundai Creta Grille

    Up front, the Hyundai Creta Adventure Edition gets a blacked-out grille and black skid plates.

    Hyundai Creta Left Side View

    On either side, it gets door cladding, an Adventure emblem on the front fender, and body-coloured door handles.

    Hyundai Creta Left Side View

    Also up for offer are blacked-out elements such as door sills, ORVMs, a shark-fin antenna, roof rails, and a C-pillar garnish.

    Hyundai Creta Wheel

    The side profile also benefits from a set of blacked-out alloy wheels with red brake callipers, while at the rear, the special edition version receives the Hyundai logo and Creta lettering in a dark chrome finish.

    Hyundai Creta Dashboard

    Inside, the Adventure Edition of the Creta gets an all-black interior theme.

    Hyundai Creta Front Row Seats

    The seats get a special Adventure Edition upholstery in a black theme with Sage Green inserts.

    Hyundai Creta Dashcam

    Updates to the feature list include a dashcam with dual cameras, Adventure Edition-specific floor mats, and metal pedals.

    Hyundai Creta Right Front Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the Creta Adventure Edition is powered by a 1.5-litre NA petrol motor paired with a six-speed manual unit and an IVT unit.

    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Mahindra XUV400 now gets 8 new features

    Hyundai Creta Gallery

    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    By CarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    8207 Views
    28 Likes
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    By CarWale Team11 Jul 2019
    7515 Views
    47 Likes

