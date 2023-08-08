Hyundai Creta Adventure Edition launched: All you need to know

Hyundai India has introduced the Adventure Editions of the Creta and the Alcazar in the country, with prices starting at Rs. 15.17 lakh (ex-showroom). Both models get updates to the exterior and interior, while the engine and specifications remain unchanged. Let us take a closer look at the Creta Adventure Edition.

On the outside, the new Creta Adventure Edition gets a new Ranger Khaki paintjob, apart from the Abyss Black, Atlas White, and Titan Grey colours. Similarly, the Ranger Khaki and Atlas White get the optional Abyss Black roof.

Up front, the Hyundai Creta Adventure Edition gets a blacked-out grille and black skid plates.

On either side, it gets door cladding, an Adventure emblem on the front fender, and body-coloured door handles.

Also up for offer are blacked-out elements such as door sills, ORVMs, a shark-fin antenna, roof rails, and a C-pillar garnish.

The side profile also benefits from a set of blacked-out alloy wheels with red brake callipers, while at the rear, the special edition version receives the Hyundai logo and Creta lettering in a dark chrome finish.

Inside, the Adventure Edition of the Creta gets an all-black interior theme.

The seats get a special Adventure Edition upholstery in a black theme with Sage Green inserts.

Updates to the feature list include a dashcam with dual cameras, Adventure Edition-specific floor mats, and metal pedals.

Under the hood, the Creta Adventure Edition is powered by a 1.5-litre NA petrol motor paired with a six-speed manual unit and an IVT unit.