Mahindra XUV400 now gets 8 new features

- XUV400 is offered in two variants

- Gets cruise control, TPMS, ESP, and more

Mahindra has updated the feature list of the XUV400 in India. The all-electric SUV now comes equipped with eight new features for the top-spec EL variant. Currently, the XUV400 is available in two variants and battery pack options with a starting price of Rs. 16 lakh (ex-showroom).

New features of the XUV400

With the latest update, the higher variants now come loaded with eight new features including cruise control, ESP, HSA, auto-dimming IRVM, TPMS, front fog lamps, boot lamp, and a six-speaker setup. Apart from the new features, the XUV400 has an extensive list of equipment including six airbags, rearview camera, leatherette seats, seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, and an electric sunroof.

Battery pack and range of Mahindra XUV400

The XUV400 gets two battery pack options – a 34.5kWh and a 39.4kWh unit. The former is equipped in the entry-level EC variant with a range of 375km. On the other hand, the latter in the top-spec EL trim, provides a range of 456km on a full charge.

Mahindra XUV400 colour options

As for its colour options, the XUV400 gets five monotone and dual-tone exterior paint schemes each. The base colour palette includes Napoli Black, Galaxy Grey, Infinity Blue, Everest White, and Arctic Blue. While the monotone colours are standard across the range, the dual-tone paints are limited to the top-spec variant.