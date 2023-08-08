Citroen eC3 prices hiked by up to Rs. 25,000

- Available in two variants

­- Gets a claimed range of 320km

Launched back in February 2023, the Citroen eC3 is the electric avatar of the C3 hatchback and is offered in two variants, namely Live and Feel. Now, the manufacturer has hiked the prices of the electric hatchback in the country by up to Rs. 25,000.

Citroen eC3 prices

The following are the revised variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the electric hatchback:

Variants Ex-showroom prices Live Rs. 11,50,000 Feel Rs. 12,38,000 Feel vibe pack Rs. 12,53,000 Feel vibe pack dual tone Rs. 12,68,000

Except for the Live variant, all other variants get a uniform hike of Rs. 25,000.

eC3 exterior and interior

In terms of design and styling, the eC3 is identical to its ICE sibling, except for the blanked-off front grille and a charging flap on the front fender. Inside, the cabin gets a 10.2-inch display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a digital instrument cluster, a dual-tone dashboard, and fabric seats with a contrasting colour scheme.

Citroen eC3 battery and range

Propelling the Citroen eC3 is a 29.2kWH battery pack that helps the electric motor to generate 56bhp and 143Nm of torque and it comes mated to a single-speed transmission powering the front wheels. It gets two driving modes – Standard and Eco, and a regenerating function for sending power back to the battery pack with a claimed range of 320km. The charging options include a 15A and a DC fast charger.