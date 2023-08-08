CarWale
    Tata Nexon facelift spied closer to the launch

    - Nexon facelift to be launched in coming months

    - 360-degree surround camera confirmed

    The Tata Nexon facelift has been in the news for quite some time now with multiple spy pictures doing the rounds in recent months. The updated Nexon is expected to debut in the coming months with major upgrades inside out. Recently, a test mule was spotted, revealing new details of its exterior and interior changes.

    Upcoming Nexon facelift exterior highlights

    Tata Nexon Facelift Front View

    As seen in the picture, the overall silhouette of the sub-four metre SUV remains unchanged. However, some noticeable elements include a revised front bumper with a new grille, vertically stacked split LED headlamps, new DRLs tucked underneath the bonnet line, and a camera on the grille confirming the inclusion of a 360-degree camera function with the upgrade.

    Interior changes of Nexon facelift

    Tata Nexon Facelift Dashboard

    Also, what we have here is a clear image of the interior of the Nexon facelift. The major highlight of the cabin is the new dashboard layout with a larger touchscreen infotainment system, an all-digital instrument cluster, and a two-spoke steering wheel with an integrated display for the illuminated Tata logo. Moreover, the centre console gets a new treatment with a smaller and premium-looking gear knob and a mode-selector dial. Notably, the seat upholstery is finished in a new Indigo colour further adding character to the Nexon facelift’s cabin. 

    Tata Nexon Facelift Center Console/Centre Console Storage

    Tata Nexon facelift expected powertrains

    Tata Nexon Facelift Engine Shot

    Mechanically, we expect the Nexon facelift to be powered by a new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that was displayed at the Auto Expo 2023. This motor is capable of producing 123bhp and 225Nm of peak torque. As for the diesel mill, the facelifted Nexon will continue with the same diesel powertrain as the outgoing version. 

    Image 2 and 3 source

    Tata Nexon Facelift Image
    Tata Nexon Facelift
    Rs. 8.50 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Toyota Vellfire waiting period increases to around 10 months

    Tata Nexon Facelift Gallery

    • Tata Nexon Facelift Right Front Three Quarter
