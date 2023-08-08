Tata Nexon facelift spied closer to the launch

- Nexon facelift to be launched in coming months

- 360-degree surround camera confirmed

The Tata Nexon facelift has been in the news for quite some time now with multiple spy pictures doing the rounds in recent months. The updated Nexon is expected to debut in the coming months with major upgrades inside out. Recently, a test mule was spotted, revealing new details of its exterior and interior changes.

Upcoming Nexon facelift exterior highlights

As seen in the picture, the overall silhouette of the sub-four metre SUV remains unchanged. However, some noticeable elements include a revised front bumper with a new grille, vertically stacked split LED headlamps, new DRLs tucked underneath the bonnet line, and a camera on the grille confirming the inclusion of a 360-degree camera function with the upgrade.

Interior changes of Nexon facelift

Also, what we have here is a clear image of the interior of the Nexon facelift. The major highlight of the cabin is the new dashboard layout with a larger touchscreen infotainment system, an all-digital instrument cluster, and a two-spoke steering wheel with an integrated display for the illuminated Tata logo. Moreover, the centre console gets a new treatment with a smaller and premium-looking gear knob and a mode-selector dial. Notably, the seat upholstery is finished in a new Indigo colour further adding character to the Nexon facelift’s cabin.

Tata Nexon facelift expected powertrains

Mechanically, we expect the Nexon facelift to be powered by a new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that was displayed at the Auto Expo 2023. This motor is capable of producing 123bhp and 225Nm of peak torque. As for the diesel mill, the facelifted Nexon will continue with the same diesel powertrain as the outgoing version.

