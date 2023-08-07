Hyundai Alcazar and Creta Adventure Edition prices start at Rs. 15.17 lakh

- Creta and Alcazar Adventure Edition are available in two variants

- Offered in a new Ranger Khaki colour

Hyundai Alcazar and Creta Adventure Editions launched in India

After sharing multiple teasers, Hyundai India has officially announced the prices of the Alcazar and Creta Adventure Editions, with prices starting at Rs. 15.17 lakh and Rs. 19.04 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), respectively. Both the special edition versions are offered in two variants.

Creta and Alcazar Adventure Editions exterior design

The Hyundai Alcazar and Creta Adventure Editions are finished in a new Ranger Khaki colour. Elsewhere, it gets blacked-out elements, including the grille, skid plates, side sills, roof rails, shark-fin antenna, ORVMs, and alloy wheels. Also up for offer is a dark chrome finish for the Hyundai logo at the rear, along with Creta and Alcazar lettering. The front fender features an Adventure emblem.

New Alcazar and Creta Adventure Editions interior and features

Inside, the new Adventure Edition models from Hyundai get an all-black interior theme, Sage Green inserts, new seat upholstery, a dashcam with dual cameras, Adventure-spec mats, and metal pedals. The Creta Adventure Edition is available in six colours - Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Ranger Khaki, Atlas White with Abyss Black, and Ranger Khaki with Abyss Black. Meanwhile, the Alcazar Adventure Edition is offered in seven colours - Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Ranger Khaki, Atlas White with Abyss Black, Ranger Khaki with Abyss Black, and Titan Grey with Abyss Black.

2023 Creta and Alcazar Adventure Editions engine and specifications

The Alcazar Adventure Edition is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel mill paired with a six-speed manual unit, a six-speed torque converter automatic unit, and a seven-speed DCT unit in the Platinum and Signature(O) trims. The Creta Adventure Edition, meanwhile, sources power from a 1.5-litre, NA petrol motor paired with a six-speed manual unit in the SX guise and is mated with an IVT unit in the SX(O) guise.

Hyundai Alcazar and Creta Adventure Edition prices

The following are the variant-wise prices of the new Hyundai Adventure Edition models (all prices, ex-showroom).