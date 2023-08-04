CarWale
    Hyundai Creta and Alcazar Adventure Editions teased

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Hyundai Creta and Alcazar Adventure Editions teased
    • - To be launched in the coming weeks
    • - Likely to be offered in multiple variants

    Earlier this week, Hyundai India registered new trademarks for the Adventure Editions of the Creta and the Alcazar. Now, the automaker has officially released a new teaser video of the special editions of the SUVs ahead of their official launch, thus leaving behind some hints. 

    Hyundai Creta and Alcazar Adventure Edition

    Front Fender

    As seen in the teaser video, the special edition of the Creta and the Alcazar will sport a new exterior hue that appears similar to the Ranger Khaki shade offered in the newly launched Hyundai Exter. Moreover, the SUVs will get an ‘Adventure’ badge on the front fenders and gloss black alloy wheels with red brake callipers. 

    Creta and Alcazar special editions engine and powertrain

    Wheel

    Under the hood, the Adventure Editions of the Creta and the Alcazar are likely to be offered with the same powertrain options. These include a 1.5-litre NA petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel engine, and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with manual and automatic gearbox options. 

    Hyundai special edition

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Presently, apart from the standard variants, the Creta can also be had in the Knight Edition. Offered in two engine options across two trims, the Knight Edition features black aesthetic additions in the form of black inserts inside out. 

