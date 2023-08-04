CarWale
    All you need to know about the MG Comet Gamer Edition

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    408 Views
    All you need to know about the MG Comet Gamer Edition

    - Special edition of the MG Comet launched

    - Gets funky and exclusive cosmetic updates

    MG Comet special edition launch price

    MG Motor India has launched a special edition of the Comet EV, named the Gamer Edition. This model of the EV is available at a premium of Rs. 64,999 over the existing Comet EV. The Gamer Edition features a number of unique design elements and features inspired by gaming. Here's all you need to know about it.

    Exterior of the Comet Gamer Edition 

    This particular Comet EV's exterior is made from recycled plastic, which is then finished with dark chrome and illuminated metal. Apart from being environment-friendly, neon accents and illuminated stickers have been used which add some spunk to its appearance. 

    Interior of the Comet Gamer Edition

    Inside the cabin of this Gamer Edition are illuminated neon elements. It even sports a custom gaming steering wheel. All of this has been done in an attempt to appeal to gamers.

    What's special about the Comet Gamer Edition?

    This Gamer Edition was designed by the Indian gamer and e-sports athlete Naman Mathur, who is better known by his online alias — MORTAL. The car is said to be inspired by the gaming community's bold vibe and will suit their taste.

    Variants and availability of the MG Comet Gamer Edition

    The Comet EV comes in three variants — Pace, Play, and Plush. MG has decided to offer the Gamer Edition across all these three variants.

    Battery, range, and charging for the MG Comet EV

    The Gamer Edition, like the standard Comet EV, is powered by a 17.3 kWh battery pack that can provide a range of up to 230km on a single charge. The battery is paired with an electric motor that produces 41bhp and 110Nm of torque. It can be charged from zero to 100 per cent in seven hours using a 3.3 kW charger or from 10 to 80 per cent in five hours.

    MG Comet EV Video:

    MG Comet EV Image
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 7.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Next 
    MG Comet EV Gallery

