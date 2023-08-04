CarWale
    Discounts of up to Rs. 50,000 on Maruti Swift in August 2023

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Discounts of up to Rs. 50,000 on Maruti Swift in August 2023
    • - Offers valid till 31 August 
    • - Petrol variants attract maximum discount 

    Select Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships in India are offering discounts across their portfolio in the month of August 2023. One of these is the hatchback, Swift. These benefits are in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts. 

    Maruti Swift discounts in August 2023

    Currently, the petrol variants of the Swift are being offered with discounts of up to Rs. 50,000. These include a cash discount of up to Rs. 25,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 20,000, and a corporate discount of up to Rs. 5,000. The CNG variants, on the other hand, only have a cash discount worth Rs. 25,000. These offers are valid till 31August, 2023 and may vary depending on the dealership, region, variants, colour, and other factors. 

    Maruti Suzuki Swift variants and engine 

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Engine Shot

    The Swift can be had in four variants, namely, LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. Mechanically, the Swift is powered by a 1.2-litre K12 Series petrol engine that is tuned to produce 89bhp and 113Nm of torque and comes paired with a five-speed manual gearbox or an AMT unit. Apart from this, the hatchback can also be had in a CNG guise. 

    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Rs. 5.99 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
