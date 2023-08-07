Top 3 cosmetic changes on the MG Comet Gamer Edition

- Special edition of the Comet

- Gets only cosmetic changes

The inception of the MG Comet Gamer Edition

MG has launched a heavily customised edition of the Comet, named Gamer Edition. It gets visual upgrades that have been designed in collaboration with one of India's top e-gamers. This all-electric car is built around a gaming setup and can be had on any of its three variants — Pace, Play, and Plush. This model commands a premium of Rs. 65,000 over the standard trims and here are the top three changes that make it stand out from the rest in the range.

1. Special paint scheme for the Comet Gamer Edition

The exterior appearance of the Comet is enhanced by a dual-tone paint option that's finished in black and neon purple. There's also a shade of blue on the upper section of the car.

2. Stickers and Decals on the Comet Gamer Edition

The Gamer Edition gets its funky look from the abundant stickering on the car. There's a large 'Comet' decal on the roof, a gaming console vinyl on the B-Pillar, and the small bonnet sports a 'Gamer' sticker. Then, there are special accents on the bumpers, around the fog lamp housings, on the wheels, doors, and the roof as well.

3. Revamped equipment in the Comet Gamer Edition

You will be greeted by an equally funky interior with the cabin getting the same but revamped equipment. This includes purple inserts, a bright steering wheel cover, and new seat covers and floor mats.

MG Comet Gamer Edition battery, range, and specifications

Since there are no mechanical changes to the EV, the Gamer Edition uses the same 17.3kWh battery pack paired with a single electric motor. It has a combined output of 41bhp and 76Nm of torque and has a claimed range of 230km on a single charge.

