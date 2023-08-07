Mahindra Thar latest waiting period revealed

- Thar RWD commands the maximum waiting period

- Electric Thar to debut on 15 August 2023

Launched back in 2020, the Mahindra Thar has become a go-to lifestyle off-roader under Rs. 20 lakh in India. The SUV can be had in 4WD and RWD versions at a starting price of Rs. 10.54 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra Thar waiting period as of 7 August, 2023

As for its waiting period, the Thar currently commands a waiting period of up to 18 months. While the RWD versions have the highest waiting period, the delivery duration for the 4WD trims has come down to five months from the day of booking.

Powertrain and specifications of Mahindra Thar

Mechanically, the Thar is available in two drivetrain options – a 4WD and an RWD version. While the former can be had with a 2.2-litre diesel and 2.0-litre petrol engine, the latter, more affordable RWD trims are equipped with a 1.5-litre diesel and 2.0-litre petrol motor. The transmission options include a six-speed manual and torque converter unit.

Powertrain Power output 1.5-litre diesel engine 117bhp/300Nm 2.0-litre petrol engine 150bhp/320Nm 2.2-litre diesel engine 130bhp/300Nm

Electric Mahindra Thar concept

Recently, the Indian automaker teased the upcoming Thar.e, an electric version of the popular off-roader. Mahindra will globally unveil the electric Thar concept on 15 August, 2023.