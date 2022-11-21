Kia India rolls out new after-sales initiatives

- Available on My Kia mobile app

- Offered for both iOS and Android devices

In a bid to strengthen and ‘My Convenience’ program its after-sales service, Kia India has introduced new services which are rolled out on the brand’s ‘My Kia’ app. The new initiatives include the purchase of extended warranty, accessories, for both iOS and Android platforms

All these services are available under ‘Ownership Programs Online Sales’ in My Kia mobile application for both Android and iOS-powered devices. Other services which can be accessed using the application include requests for a test drive, a video consultation, booking of service appointment, and a Digi-wallet.

In other news, Kia unveiled the Seltos facelift in the USA last week. The refreshed iteration of the SUV gets a redesigned front fascia, a dual-screen setup, new two-tone alloy wheels, and ADAS tech.

Additionally, Kia India delivered 200 units of Kia EV6 in the country. Powered by a 77.4kWh battery pack, the EV6 was launched in India in June this year at a starting price of Rs 59.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric crossover is offered in two variants – GT Line and GT Line AWD