MG Hector facelift spied undisguised; reveals front fascia

- Likely to debut at the upcoming Auto Expo

- Will have the largest touchscreen infotainment display in the segment

MG India has been quiet for some time after teasing the interior and front fascia of its upcoming SUV, the MG Hector facelift.

Now, the MG Hector facelift was recently spotted testing undisguised in the international market, most likely in the UK. The new massive diamond grille covering the entire front is the first thing noticeable. Dual barrel headlights and fog lights can also be seen integrated into the same housing in the lower part of the front fascia, with DRLs in a similar position. On the test mule, the front camera and ADAS sensors are also visible.

Moreover, as seen in a teaser image on MG’s social media channels, the new Hector will get major updates on the inside. A new 14-inch floating infotainment screen placed vertically dominates the dashboard with the next-generation i-Smart connected car technology, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a seven-inch fully digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, touch controls for the AC, an electronic parking brake, and an engine start-stop button.

Since MG is emphasising safety more than ever, the MG Hector facelift will certainly include ADAS, similar to the MG Astor. Then, the SUV will include features such as lane keep assist, blind spot detection, forward collision warning, rear-drive assist, adaptive cruise control, speed assist system, intelligent headlamp control, auto emergency braking system, and more.

Under the hood, the SUV is expected to retain the same engine and transmission options as the current iteration. MG may reveal the Hector facelift at the upcoming Auto Expo, with a January 2023 launch date.

