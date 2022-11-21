CarWale

    MG Hector facelift spied undisguised; reveals front fascia

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    12,467 Views
    MG Hector facelift spied undisguised; reveals front fascia

    - Likely to debut at the upcoming Auto Expo

    - Will have the largest touchscreen infotainment display in the segment

    MG India has been quiet for some time after teasing the interior and front fascia of its upcoming SUV, the MG Hector facelift.

    MG Hector Facelift Front View

    Now, the MG Hector facelift was recently spotted testing undisguised in the international market, most likely in the UK. The new massive diamond grille covering the entire front is the first thing noticeable. Dual barrel headlights and fog lights can also be seen integrated into the same housing in the lower part of the front fascia, with DRLs in a similar position. On the test mule, the front camera and ADAS sensors are also visible. 

    MG Hector Facelift Dashboard

    Moreover, as seen in a teaser image on MG’s social media channels, the new Hector will get major updates on the inside. A new 14-inch floating infotainment screen placed vertically dominates the dashboard with the next-generation i-Smart connected car technology, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a seven-inch fully digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, touch controls for the AC, an electronic parking brake, and an engine start-stop button. 

    Since MG is emphasising safety more than ever, the MG Hector facelift will certainly include ADAS, similar to the MG Astor. Then, the SUV will include features such as lane keep assist, blind spot detection, forward collision warning, rear-drive assist, adaptive cruise control, speed assist system, intelligent headlamp control, auto emergency braking system, and more. 

    Under the hood, the SUV is expected to retain the same engine and transmission options as the current iteration. MG may reveal the Hector facelift at the upcoming Auto Expo, with a January 2023 launch date.

    Image Source

    MG Hector Facelift Image
    MG Hector Facelift
    ₹ 25.00 - 27.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Kia India rolls out new after-sales initiatives
     Next 
    Mahindra removes MLD from Thar's standard equipment list

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    MG Hector Facelift Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • MG Hector Facelift Front View
    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    ByCarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    5583 Views
    40 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Jeep Grand Cherokee

    Jeep Grand Cherokee

    ₹ 77.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17thNOV
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Lamborghini Urus Performante
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Lamborghini Urus Performante

    ₹ 3.05 - 4.00 CroreEstimated Price

    24th Nov 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mg-cars
    • other brands
    MG Astor

    MG Astor

    ₹ 10.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All MG-Cars

    Popular Videos

    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    ByCarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    5583 Views
    40 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • MG Hector facelift spied undisguised; reveals front fascia