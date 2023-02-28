BMW iX5 Hydrogen EV enters low-volume production and testing

- Pilot fleet of 100 units will be made

- Maximum overall output of 401bhp, and range of 504km

BMW has announced that their new iX5 hydrogen fuel cell SUV will now enter its next phase. With a low volume production of 100 units, the iX5 will commence testing across various target groups.

Based on the current-gen X5, the hydrogen fuel cell version was first showcased at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show. Before the series production, the iX5 pilot programme units were being built at BMW Group’s research and innovation centre in Munich. For the iX5, BMW Group sources the individual fuel cells from Toyota Motor Corporation.

The total system output of the hydrogen fuel cell is set at 401bhp and the claimed range is 504 kilometres under the WLTP cycle. It uses two 700-bar tanks made of carbon-fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) and together these hold almost six kilograms of hydrogen and take three to four minutes to fill up. The fifth generation of BMW eDrive powertrain is capable of hitting 0-100kmph in under six seconds.

The hydrogen fuel-cell pilot programme with the iX5 is part of BMW Group’s plan to reduce their CO2 emissions by 40 per cent by 2030. The German carmaker believes their FCEV technology has the potential to achieve the goal alongside the pure BEV.