Volkswagen ID3 facelift officially teased

- Will break cover on 1 March

- Gets large LED dynamic headlamps

Volkswagen is prepping the first update for their first-ever pure electric hatchback. The ID3 facelift is now officially announced to premiere on 1 March, and Volkswagen has released an official teaser highlighting its new LED headlamps.

The shape and illumination aren’t very different from before, but it gets more illumination points now, along with a sleek LED strip running across the front. However, the VW logo in the centre of this LED strip has not been illuminated. Although not shown in the teaser, we know that the tail lamps at the back will also get subtle changes.

There will be some major changes seen on the inside of the ID3 facelift. Apart from a larger 12-inch touchscreen, it will get a redesigned dashboard layout, added cupholders in the centre console, and a larger cargo space than before. Changes under the skin and upgrades to the powertrain/battery pack aren’t revealed yet. Moreover, with this facelift, a high-performance GTX version of the ID3 is also expected to join the lineup.

The updated ID3 will continue to be built at the Wolfsburg facility in Germany where it will be joined by more EVs based on the MEB+ platform.