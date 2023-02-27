CarWale

    Ford teases new electric SUV; based on Volkswagen's MEB platform

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    -         To break cover on 21 March 

    -         Will be assembled in Germany 

    Ford Europe has teased their new upcoming electric SUV ahead of its 21 March premiere. This mid-sized electric crossover will be based on Volkswagen’s dedicated electric platform which goes by the name ‘modular electric drive matrix’ or MEB for short. 

    From what we know so far, this mid-sized electric SUV will be positioned above the Mach-E and the upcoming electric Puma. This means it will be identical to the ID4 and borrow the powertrain from the sportier GTX version.  So, 300bhp and 450Nm from the dual-motor setup are on the cards. 

    Ford Europe plans to go all-electric by the end of this decade. With that in mind, there are nine upcoming EVs planned including the Puma EV, the medium-sized electric crossover teased here, and a sport crossover (probably a coupe version of the same), apart from transit commercial vehicles. The collaboration with VW Group has been in the works since 2019, and would also include the co-development of Argo AI for automotive applications. Ford Europe will also discontinue many ICE models in their transition towards becoming a pure electric carmaker. 

    As the design study would break cover on 21 March, a production version of this unnamed Ford e-SUV will most likely go on sale either by end-2023 or sometime next year. This, along with the ID4, will rival the Korean twins – Kia EV6 and Ioniq 5.  

