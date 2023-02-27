Nissan Magnite Red Edition discontinued; 3 new variants introduced

- New top-spec variant added to the variant line-up

- BS6 Phase 2 engines to be introduced soon

Nissan India has delisted the Magnite Red Edition from its official website. Launched in July 2022, the Red Edition, as the name suggests, was offered with red colour accents inside out and was based on the XV variant.

The XV Red, XV Turbo Red, and XV Turbo CVT Red variants have been discontinued and are now replaced by three new variants. These are slotted as the top-spec variants above the XV Premium variant and labelled as XV Premium (O), XV Premium (O) dual-tone, and XV Premium (O) Turbo CVT. While the automaker is yet to update the features of the new variants on product brochure, our dealer sources have confirmed a premium of Rs 20,000 over the respective standard trims.

The Nissan Magnite is offered with two petrol engines – 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engines. Both engines are mated to a five-speed manual gearbox whereas the CVT unit is reserved only for the turbo-petrol mill. Nissan India recently hiked the prices of the Magnite by Rs 20,500 and will soon roll out the BS6 Phase 2 update for the compact SUV.