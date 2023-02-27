CarWale

    Hyundai i20 waiting period in India extends up to 16 weeks

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    738 Views
    Hyundai i20 waiting period in India extends up to 16 weeks

    - Diesel variants discontinued

    - 1.0-litre Sportz DCT has the highest waiting period 

    Hyundai’s only premium hatchback, the i20 now attracts a waiting period of up to 16 weeks in India. Meanwhile, the manufacturer has also updated the Aura and Grand i10 Nios in its fleet. Let’s know the variant-wise waiting period for the i20 hatchback.

    Hyundai i20 variants and engines

    Recently, Hyundai discontinued the diesel powertrain for the i20. Now, the hatch is available only in two engine options — a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The former belts out 82bhp and 115Nm of torque while the latter produces 118bhp and 172Nm of torque. The transmission options include a manual transmission, a CVT, and a DCT. The i20 can be had in Magna, Sportz, Asta, and Asta(O) variants. 

    We expect Hyundai to soon launch the i20 with BS6 Phase-2 compliant engines in India

    Hyundai i20 Left Rear Three Quarter

    Hyundai i20 waiting period

    Here is the variant-wise detailed waiting list for the Hyundai i20:

                ModelWaiting Period
    1.2-litre Magna MT10 - 12 weeks
    1.2-litre Sportz MT6 - 8 weeks
    1.2-litre Asta 8 - 10 weeks
    1.2-litre Asta (O) 8 - 10 weeks
    1.2-litre Sportz CVT6 - 8 weeks
    1.2-litre Asta (O) CVT10 - 12 weeks
    1.0-litre Sportz DCT14 - 16 weeks
    1.0-litre Asta (O) DCT6 - 8 weeks

    As can be seen in the table, the waiting period is the highest for the 1.0-litre Sportz DCT variant which currently commands 14 to 16 weeks. Meanwhile, the 1.2-litre Sportz manual and CVT, and 1.0-litre Asta(O) DCT variants have the least waiting periods of six to eight weeks. 

    Recently, Hyundai India has also refreshed its SUV lineup with the RDE and BS6 Phase-2-compliant engines.

    Hyundai i20 Image
    Hyundai i20
    ₹ 7.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Nissan Magnite Red Edition discontinued; 3 new variants introduced
     Next 
    Hyundai inaugurates four new dealerships in Kerala

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai i20 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    By CarWale Team11 Jul 2019
    7296 Views
    47 Likes
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    By CarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    8085 Views
    28 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    ₹ 5.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    ₹ 6.56 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

    ₹ 5.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

    Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

    ₹ 3.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

    ₹ 3.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Glanza

    Toyota Glanza

    ₹ 6.66 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Altroz

    Tata Altroz

    ₹ 6.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Citroen eC3

    Citroen eC3

    ₹ 11.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    27th FEB
    Maruti Suzuki Ignis

    Maruti Suzuki Ignis

    ₹ 5.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th FEB
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    ₹ 15.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd FEB
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    ₹ 15.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd FEB
    Hyundai Venue N Line

    Hyundai Venue N Line

    ₹ 12.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14th FEB
    Audi Q3 Sportback

    Audi Q3 Sportback

    ₹ 51.43 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13th FEB
    Renault Kiger

    Renault Kiger

    ₹ 6.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10th FEB
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 16.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Honda 2023 City

    Honda 2023 City

    ₹ 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    2nd Mar 2023Unveil Date
    Hyundai New Verna

    Hyundai New Verna

    ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    21st Mar 2023Expected Launch
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 19.00 - 24.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th May 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    30th May 2023Expected Launch
    MG Air EV

    MG Air EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Tata Harrier Facelift

    ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.68 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    ₹ 5.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai i20 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 8.45 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 8.77 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 8.19 Lakh
    Pune₹ 8.47 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 8.67 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 8.20 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 8.40 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 8.38 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 7.89 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    By CarWale Team11 Jul 2019
    7296 Views
    47 Likes
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    By CarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    8085 Views
    28 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai i20 waiting period in India extends up to 16 weeks