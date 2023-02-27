Hyundai i20 waiting period in India extends up to 16 weeks

- Diesel variants discontinued

- 1.0-litre Sportz DCT has the highest waiting period

Hyundai’s only premium hatchback, the i20 now attracts a waiting period of up to 16 weeks in India. Meanwhile, the manufacturer has also updated the Aura and Grand i10 Nios in its fleet. Let’s know the variant-wise waiting period for the i20 hatchback.

Hyundai i20 variants and engines

Recently, Hyundai discontinued the diesel powertrain for the i20. Now, the hatch is available only in two engine options — a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The former belts out 82bhp and 115Nm of torque while the latter produces 118bhp and 172Nm of torque. The transmission options include a manual transmission, a CVT, and a DCT. The i20 can be had in Magna, Sportz, Asta, and Asta(O) variants.

We expect Hyundai to soon launch the i20 with BS6 Phase-2 compliant engines in India.

Hyundai i20 waiting period

Here is the variant-wise detailed waiting list for the Hyundai i20:

Model Waiting Period 1.2-litre Magna MT 10 - 12 weeks 1.2-litre Sportz MT 6 - 8 weeks 1.2-litre Asta 8 - 10 weeks 1.2-litre Asta (O) 8 - 10 weeks 1.2-litre Sportz CVT 6 - 8 weeks 1.2-litre Asta (O) CVT 10 - 12 weeks 1.0-litre Sportz DCT 14 - 16 weeks 1.0-litre Asta (O) DCT 6 - 8 weeks

As can be seen in the table, the waiting period is the highest for the 1.0-litre Sportz DCT variant which currently commands 14 to 16 weeks. Meanwhile, the 1.2-litre Sportz manual and CVT, and 1.0-litre Asta(O) DCT variants have the least waiting periods of six to eight weeks.

Recently, Hyundai India has also refreshed its SUV lineup with the RDE and BS6 Phase-2-compliant engines.