Nissan Magnite gets new safety features; prices revised

- Gets five standard safety features

- Ex-showroom prices increased by up to Rs 20,500

Nissan India has discreetly updated the feature list of the Magnite. The compact SUV gets a new set of standard safety features and with it, the prices of the Magnite have been revised as well.

The Nissan Magnite now gets as standard a tyre pressure monitor, hill start assist, a traction control system, and a vehicle dynamic control across all variants. Furthermore, the LED fog lamps are only limited to the top-spec XV Premium variant, whereas the front two tweeters and rear parcel tray have been omitted from the mid, XL variant.

Besides this, Magnite’s prices have been increased by up to Rs 20,500. While the prices have not been announced, we expect them to be revealed in the coming months along with the updated BS6 Phase 2-compliant powertrains.

Presently, the Magnite is offered with 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engines. While the five-speed manual is shared by both powertrains, the latter can be had with a CVT unit as well.

This month, the MY2022 Nissan Magnite is being offered with discounts of up to Rs 82,000 in February 2023.