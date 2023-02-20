Hyundai Creta EV in the works?

- Hyundai Creta electric test mule spotted

- Could be launched in India by 2025

New spy images shared on the web reveal what is claimed to be an electric version of the popular mid-size SUV, the Creta. A single unit of the uncamouflaged test mule was spotted on the outskirts of Tamil Nadu.

As seen in the spy image, the Hyundai Creta EV test mule is likely to be equipped with a battery pack that is exposed below the body cladding. The test mule sports what could be a new paintjob, while the bumpers get a different colour scheme as well.

The Hyundai Creta electric, which is expected to arrive by 2025, could be powered by a 55-60kWh battery pack with a range of up to 550kms on a single full charge. We expect more details to surface in the coming months. Stay tuned for updates.

