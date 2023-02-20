CarWale

    New Hyundai Verna teased in design sketches; global debut on 21 March

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New Hyundai Verna teased in design sketches; global debut on 21 March

    - Sixth-gen Hyundai Verna bookings open for Rs 25,000

    - The global debut of the model will take place on 21 March 

    Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) unveiled design renders of the sixth-generation Verna ahead of its global debut and launch in India which is slated to take place on 21 March. Bookings of the sedan are currently underway for an amount of Rs 25,000.

    Based on the design sketches, we can expect the 2023 Hyundai Verna to feature a large grille with angular V-shaped inserts, LED DRLs, an LED light bar running the length of the bonnet, a triangular insert on either side of the new bumper, split headlamps, dual-tone alloy wheels, a chrome insert for the C-pillar, a boot-lip spoiler, inverted L-shaped LED tail lights, and a dual-tone rear bumper.

    The new Hyundai Verna will be available in nine colours across four variants. Customers will be able to choose from two engines including a 1.5-litre NA petrol motor and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor. The diesel engine will be discontinued with the outgoing model. 

    Speaking on the occasion, Unsoo Kim MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said, “Today, we are glad to showcase design renders and direction of the all-new Hyundai Verna. With the introduction of this futuristic and ferocious sedan, we are aiming to elevate customer experiences and rejuvenate interest in this segment. Through its dynamic proportions and distinctive parametric motifs, the all-new Hyundai Verna will define new aspirations and pave the way for futuristic experiences.” 

    Hyundai New Verna
