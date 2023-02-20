CarWale

    2023 Tata Nexon Red Dark edition teased – What to expect

    Haji Chakralwale

    2023 Tata Nexon Red Dark edition teased – What to expect

    Introduction

    Tata Motors has confirmed the arrival of the Red Dark or Red Hot Dark edition of its SUV lineup which includes Safari, Harrier, and Nexon. The bigger siblings, Safari and Harrier, in this new avatar were showcased at the Auto Expo 2023, but the Nexon Red Dark edition comes as a surprise as the brand did not put it on display at the event. Read below to learn more about what we can expect from the forthcoming Nexon Red Dark edition.

    Exterior

    Tata Nexon Left Front Three Quarter

    As the name suggests, the Red Dark edition of the compact SUV will be based on the currently on-sale Dark Edition. However, the changes which will be made to the exterior of the Nexon will majorly be cosmetic in nature. Along with the Oberon Black exterior paint, the SUV will get red accented highlights on the front grille and brake calipers. Also, the #Dark badge on the fender will be finished in Red hue too.

    Interior

    Tata Nexon Infotainment System

    Inside the cabin, the dashboard will likely be dominated by a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a new all-digital seven-inch instrument cluster. Moreover, the red theme will be carried over on the inside of the SUV with Carnelian Red leatherette upholstery. Also, it is expected to get red accents on the door grab handles and around the centre console. 

    Tata Nexon Infotainment System

    With the Harrier and Safari, the Indian manufacturer is bringing in ADAS tech too, but it is unlikely to make its way into the Nexon. However, we can expect Tata to at least equip the Nexon with a 360-degree surround camera, as its rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza have it.

    Powertrainoption

    Tata Nexon Engine Shot

    Under the hood, the Nexon Red Dark edition will continue to be powered by the same engines. The powertrain will likely be BS6 Phase 2-compliant.

    Price and launch timeline

    Tata Nexon Left Front Three Quarter

    The Nexon Red Dark Edition of Nexon is likely to command a premium of Rs 30,000 – Rs 50,000 over the standard trim level. Moreover, the brand is expected to launch this special edition of the SUV in the coming months.

