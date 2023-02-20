Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder waiting period spans over 26 weeks

- Strong-hybrid variants have the longest waiting period

- The Urban Cruiser Hyryder’s CNG variants were recently launched

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) launched the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in September 2022 in India. The SUV is underpinned on the same platform as its Maruti Suzuki’s cousin, the Grand Vitara. Since its arrival, the vehicle has become popular because of what is offered under the bonnet of the SUV. It gets the flexibility of conventional petrol, a strong hybrid, and now even a CNG fuel option, thus making the SUV quite desirable among buyers.

Owing to its high demand, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder carries a long waiting period. Starting with the Neo drive or the non-hybrid variants, which include E, S, G and V variants, the waiting period is now up to 12 to 15 weeks. The automatic versions of the same have a waiting duration of 18 to 20 weeks from the day of booking. Then the top-spec strong-hybrid variant has a waiting period of up to 24 to 26 weeks. Meanwhile, CNG-powered variants command a waiting period of around 15 weeks across India.

In other news, the recently launched Hyryder CNG variant has started reaching dealerships across the country. The CNG option is available with the S and G trims of the SUV. Notably, the claimed fuel efficiency of the CNG-powered Urban Cruiser Hyryder is 26.6km/kg.