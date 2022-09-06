CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    BMW commences fuel cells production for iX5 Hydrogen

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    186 Views
    BMW commences fuel cells production for iX5 Hydrogen

    BMW Competence Centre for Hydrogen recently inaugurated a fuel cell system production for the iX5 Hydrogen in Munich, Germany. It will roll out a limited-run iX5 Hydrogen by the end of the year and will deploy the models across the globe for testing and demonstration purposes.

    BMW X5 Right Front Three Quarter

    As a part of its ‘i NEXT Hydrogen’ programme, BMW commenced the testing of the hydrogen fuel cell-powered iX5 prototype in June 2021. This SUV is based on the same platform as the on-sale combustion-powered X5. In addition, it uses two hydrogen tanks, a fuel cell system, and an electric motor. It is to be noted that the German firm has partnered with Toyota Motor Corporation to source the individual fuel cells.

    BMW X5 Engine Shot

    The brand has also utilised the fifth-generation eDrive and a battery pack specifically developed for the iX5 Hydrogen. This can generate 369bhp, while its in-house developed fuel cell system can deliver a continuous output of 168bhp. Meanwhile, the fuel-cell system’s production process involves assembling individual fuel cells into a fuel cell stack. Thereafter, the fuel cell stack is paired with other components to complete a fuel cell system.

    BMW X5 Front View

    “As a versatile energy source, hydrogen has a key role to play on the road to climate neutrality. And it will also gain substantially in importance as far as personal mobility is concerned. We think hydrogen-powered vehicles are ideally placed technologically to fit alongside battery-electric vehicles and complete the electric mobility picture,” said Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management, BMW AG.

    BMW X5 Left Rear Three Quarter

    “By commencing small-scale production of fuel cells today, we are demonstrating the technical maturity of this type of drive system and underscoring its potential for the future,” he added further.

    BMW X5 Image
    BMW X5
    ₹ 79.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Citroen C5 Aircross facelift to be launched in India tomorrow

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    BMW X5 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team06 Aug 2019
    2661 Views
    8 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    MG Gloster

    MG Gloster

    ₹ 32.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31stAUG
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Venue N Line
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Hyundai Venue N Line

    ₹ 13.00 - 13.50 LakhEstimated Price

    6th Sep 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • bmw-cars
    • other brands
    BMW 3 Series

    BMW 3 Series

    ₹ 46.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All BMW-Cars

    BMW X5 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 94.96 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 1.01 Crore
    Delhi₹ 92.06 Lakh
    Pune₹ 96.59 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 98.75 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 90.83 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 98.32 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 93.21 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 88.43 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team06 Aug 2019
    2661 Views
    8 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • BMW commences fuel cells production for iX5 Hydrogen