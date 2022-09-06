BMW commences fuel cells production for iX5 Hydrogen

BMW Competence Centre for Hydrogen recently inaugurated a fuel cell system production for the iX5 Hydrogen in Munich, Germany. It will roll out a limited-run iX5 Hydrogen by the end of the year and will deploy the models across the globe for testing and demonstration purposes.

As a part of its ‘i NEXT Hydrogen’ programme, BMW commenced the testing of the hydrogen fuel cell-powered iX5 prototype in June 2021. This SUV is based on the same platform as the on-sale combustion-powered X5. In addition, it uses two hydrogen tanks, a fuel cell system, and an electric motor. It is to be noted that the German firm has partnered with Toyota Motor Corporation to source the individual fuel cells.

The brand has also utilised the fifth-generation eDrive and a battery pack specifically developed for the iX5 Hydrogen. This can generate 369bhp, while its in-house developed fuel cell system can deliver a continuous output of 168bhp. Meanwhile, the fuel-cell system’s production process involves assembling individual fuel cells into a fuel cell stack. Thereafter, the fuel cell stack is paired with other components to complete a fuel cell system.

“As a versatile energy source, hydrogen has a key role to play on the road to climate neutrality. And it will also gain substantially in importance as far as personal mobility is concerned. We think hydrogen-powered vehicles are ideally placed technologically to fit alongside battery-electric vehicles and complete the electric mobility picture,” said Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management, BMW AG.

“By commencing small-scale production of fuel cells today, we are demonstrating the technical maturity of this type of drive system and underscoring its potential for the future,” he added further.