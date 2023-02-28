CarWale

    BYD and Axis Bank sign MoU for EV financing

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    296 Views
    BYD and Axis Bank sign MoU for EV financing

    -         To offer financial products and solutions for EVs 

    -         Available for dealers and retail customers 

    BYD India Private Limited has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Axis Bank to offer a host of financial products and solutions to both its dealers and retail customers. With this partnership, BYD India aims to provide an enhanced EV buying experience to the customers as well as dealers. 

    BYD currently sells two electric products in India – the new Atto 3 SUV and e6 MPV. The third offering will be the Seal electric sedan which was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 and is expected to arrive sometime later this year.  

    BYD Right Front Three Quarter

    Commenting on the tie-up, Sumit Bali, group executive, retail lending and payments, Axis Bank, said, “We, at Axis Bank are deeply committed to driving the objective of Green Mobility financing solutions. Our strong retail banking network across India will make the overall experience accessible and seamless for them. With this association, we have further strengthened our vision to achieve the goal of green mobility and bolster sustainability in the mobility sector.” 

    Adding to it, Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, senior vice-president, BYD India, said, “The strategic tie-up gives our retail customers a gamut of financing solutions to buy our products and our dealers the access to inventory finance. This partnership will put us on the wide network of Axis Bank and help us take one step further towards our aim of facilitating EV adoption in the country. We look forward to this association, which will help build a stronger ecosystem”. 

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Toyota India partners with Indian Bank to offer attractive finance schemes
     Next 
    BMW iX5 Hydrogen EV enters low-volume production and testing

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    BYD Atto 3 India Launch in November 2022 | All Details Revealed!
    youtube-icon
    BYD Atto 3 India Launch in November 2022 | All Details Revealed!
    By CarWale Team12 Oct 2022
    11400 Views
    71 Likes
    BYD Atto 3 vs Jeep Compass vs Kia Carnival and more
    youtube-icon
    BYD Atto 3 vs Jeep Compass vs Kia Carnival and more
    By CarWale Team22 Nov 2022
    11668 Views
    30 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio

    Mahindra Scorpio

    ₹ 12.64 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 8.18 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    ₹ 18.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Citroen eC3

    Citroen eC3

    ₹ 11.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    27th FEB
    Maruti Suzuki Ignis

    Maruti Suzuki Ignis

    ₹ 5.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th FEB
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    ₹ 15.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd FEB
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    ₹ 15.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd FEB
    Hyundai Venue N Line

    Hyundai Venue N Line

    ₹ 12.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14th FEB
    Audi Q3 Sportback

    Audi Q3 Sportback

    ₹ 51.43 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13th FEB
    Renault Kiger

    Renault Kiger

    ₹ 6.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10th FEB
    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid

    ₹ 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Honda 2023 City
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Honda 2023 City

    ₹ 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    2nd Mar 2023Expected Launch
    Hyundai New Verna

    Hyundai New Verna

    ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    21st Mar 2023Expected Launch
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 19.00 - 24.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th May 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    30th May 2023Expected Launch
    MG Air EV

    MG Air EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Tata Harrier Facelift

    ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    BYD Atto 3 India Launch in November 2022 | All Details Revealed!
    youtube-icon
    BYD Atto 3 India Launch in November 2022 | All Details Revealed!
    By CarWale Team12 Oct 2022
    11400 Views
    71 Likes
    BYD Atto 3 vs Jeep Compass vs Kia Carnival and more
    youtube-icon
    BYD Atto 3 vs Jeep Compass vs Kia Carnival and more
    By CarWale Team22 Nov 2022
    11668 Views
    30 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • BYD and Axis Bank sign MoU for EV financing