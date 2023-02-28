CarWale

    Toyota India partners with Indian Bank to offer attractive finance schemes

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced its partnership with Indian Bank to offer attractive finance schemes. The tie-up will provide innovative solutions to its customers, such as up to 90 per cent on-road funding, no processing fees, foreclosure, and part-payment charges.

    Currently, Toyota India has Glanza, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Innova Hycross, new Innova Crysta, Fortuner, Legender, Camry Hybrid, Hilux, and Vellfire in its portfolio. Interested customers can avail of these benefits across 567 showrooms in India, coupled with 5,700 plus branches of Indian Bank.

    Commenting on the occasion, Atul Sood, Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “We are delighted to join hands with Indian Bank in line with our commitment to providing an awesome Toyota experience to all our customers. The collaboration seeks to provide simpler financing options, a hassle-free experience, and timely assistance to ensure a pleasant buying process. At TKM, our approach has always been to listen to the market needs and appropriately introduce products and services that offer an exceptional ownership experience to our customers. We believe that with this tie-up we will be able to further enhance our reach to all those customers who are keen to own a Toyota vehicle while supporting them with financial value-added services.” 

    Lately, Toyota is about to launch the Innova Crysta diesel in March 2023. The brand has also reopened the bookings for the Toyota Hilux, and it is being offered with a starting price of Rs 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom). 

