Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara debuts in Indonesia

- Identical to the India-spec model

- Comes with an optional AWD system

Maruti Suzuki has launched the made-in-India Grand Vitara at the ongoing Indonesia International Motor Show 2023. The SUV is identical to the India-spec model. While the powertrains are yet to be known, we expect a low-capacity turbo petrol engine to be introduced.

In India, the SUV is available in two powertrain options including the 1.5-litre K15C petrol engine with a mild-hybrid system and the 1.5-litre TNGA gasoline with a strong-hybrid. It also gets a CNG-powered version with a claimed mileage of 26.6km/kg. The Grand Vitara variants on offer include Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha, Zeta+, and Alpha+ variants.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara comes loaded with features like a split headlamp setup, wraparound LED tail lamps, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, and a nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Moreover, it also gets ventilated seats, paddle shifters, and drive modes.

The SUV is manufactured at the Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s Bidadi plant in Karnataka. The automaker has also signed an agreement with Kamarajar Port Limited to boost the export of its passenger vehicle globally.

Maruti Suzuki has also stated that it is gearing itself to export these new cars to more than 60 countries including the Middle East, Latin America, Africa, and ASEAN countries.

The Grand Vitara rivals the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, and Volkswagen Taigun.