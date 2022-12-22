Maruti Suzuki signs agreement with Kamarajar Port Limited

- Will be used to export 20,000 cars annually

India’s leading passenger car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, has signed an agreement with Kamarajar Port Limited to boost the export of passenger vehicles globally. The Kamarajar port is the 12th major port in India and has the capacity to park around 14,000 cars. It is located in Chennai, Southern India, and will be used by the brand to export cars to Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, ASEAN, Oceanic, and SAARC regions.

The Kamarajar Port now becomes the fourth port after Mumbai, Mundra, and Pipava to be used by the brand for export of their passenger vehicles. The agreement is for a period of five years starting from December 2022. The port will account for around 20,000 cars to be exported annually. The manufacturer’s latest addition to its fleet, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, will be manufactured at Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s Bidadi plant in Karnataka and will be directly sent to the pre-delivery inspection centre at the port and subsequently shipped.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Maruti Suzuki is dedicated to the ‘Make in India’ initiative of the Government of India. Our expanding export operations reflect our commitment to offer reliable, high quality, technologically advanced cars to our global customers. The start of exports from the Kamarajar Port will help us reach out to a wider base of customers. This initiative will also help to decongest the Mumbai Port, Mundra Port and Pipavav Port used by the Company to export vehicles at present.”

