CarWale

    Maruti Suzuki signs agreement with Kamarajar Port Limited

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    192 Views
    Maruti Suzuki signs agreement with Kamarajar Port Limited

    - Will be used to export 20,000 cars annually

    - Has a parking capacity of 14,000 cars

    India’s leading passenger car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, has signed an agreement with Kamarajar Port Limited to boost the export of passenger vehicles globally. The Kamarajar port is the 12th major port in India and has the capacity to park around 14,000 cars. It is located in Chennai, Southern India, and will be used by the brand to export cars to Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, ASEAN, Oceanic, and SAARC regions. 

    The Kamarajar Port now becomes the fourth port after Mumbai, Mundra, and Pipava to be used by the brand for export of their passenger vehicles. The agreement is for a period of five years starting from December 2022. The port will account for around 20,000 cars to be exported annually. The manufacturer’s latest addition to its fleet, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, will be manufactured at Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s Bidadi plant in Karnataka and will be directly sent to the pre-delivery inspection centre at the port and subsequently shipped. 

    Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Maruti Suzuki is dedicated to the ‘Make in India’ initiative of the Government of India. Our expanding export operations reflect our commitment to offer reliable, high quality, technologically advanced cars to our global customers. The start of exports from the Kamarajar Port will help us reach out to a wider base of customers. This initiative will also help to decongest the Mumbai Port, Mundra Port and Pipavav Port used by the Company to export vehicles at present.”

    Speaking further, Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Maruti Suzuki is dedicated to the ‘Make in India’ initiative of the Government of India. Our expanding export operations reflect our commitment to offer reliable, high quality, technologically advanced cars to our global customers. The start of exports from the Kamarajar Port will help us reach out to a wider base of customers. This initiative will also help to decongest the Mumbai Port, Mundra Port and Pipavav Port used by the Company to export vehicles at present.” 

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    New Mahindra SUV teased; Grand Vitara rival coming soon?

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    5912 Views
    32 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW M340i

    BMW M340i

    ₹ 69.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thDEC
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Hector Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    MG Hector Facelift

    ₹ 25.00 - 27.00 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    5912 Views
    32 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Suzuki signs agreement with Kamarajar Port Limited