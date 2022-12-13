Citroen eC3 Electric confirmed; to be launched in India soon

- Expected to launch the electric C3 in January 2023

Citroen India has officially confirmed the arrival of the electric C3, which will be called the eC3. Test mules of the C3 have already been spotted on public roads giving us an idea of what to expect in terms of changes over its ICE derivative.

As seen in previous spy shots, the new Citroen eC3 Electric will feature a charging port on the right front fender and a white finish for the grille. Save for the aforementioned changes, the test mule of the C3 EV retains all the design elements from its ICE sibling.

Details regarding the powertrain of the upcoming Citroen eC3 remain scarce at the moment. We expect the model to be propelled by a 50kWh battery pack which could return a range of 200-250km on a single charge. Once launched, the Citroen eC3 Electric will rival the likes of the Tata Tiago EV.