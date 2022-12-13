Audi Q2 delisted from official website

- Replaced by the new Audi Q3

- Was offered as a CBU model

Audi has delisted the Q2 from its India website. The crossover that was launched in October 2020 was the brand’s entry-level model and was offered in five variants – Standard, Premium, Premium Plus I, Premium Plus II, and Technology.

The Audi Q2 was powered by a 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine that produced 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. The motor was mated to a seven-speed automatic gearbox and the crossover was equipped with the brand’s all-wheel-drive system.

The discontinued Q2 is replaced by the new Q3 which is now the brand’s most affordable model in the country. Priced from Rs 44.89 lakh (ex-showroom), the Q3 is available in Premium Plus and Technology trims and is powered by the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine.

In other news, Audi India is set to levy a price hike across its model range. The prices will be increased by 1.7 per cent and will be applicable from 1 January, 2023.