    Audi Q2 delisted from official website

    Jay Shah

    Audi Q2 delisted from official website

    - Replaced by the new Audi Q3

    - Was offered as a CBU model

    Audi has delisted the Q2 from its India website. The crossover that was launched in October 2020 was the brand’s entry-level model and was offered in five variants – Standard, Premium, Premium Plus I, Premium Plus II, and Technology. 

    Audi Q2 Dashboard

    The Audi Q2 was powered by a 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine that produced 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. The motor was mated to a seven-speed automatic gearbox and the crossover was equipped with the brand’s all-wheel-drive system. 

    Audi Q2 Right Front Three Quarter

    The discontinued Q2 is replaced by the new Q3 which is now the brand’s most affordable model in the country. Priced from Rs 44.89 lakh (ex-showroom), the Q3 is available in Premium Plus and Technology trims and is powered by the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine. 

    In other news, Audi India is set to levy a price hike across its model range. The prices will be increased by 1.7 per cent and will be applicable from 1 January, 2023. 

    Audi Q2 Image
    Audi Q2
    ₹ 35.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
