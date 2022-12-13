Volkswagen India inaugurates a new touchpoint in Nagpur

- Volkswagen Nagpur is located at Greater Main Estate Road in Hingna

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has inaugurated a new sales and service touchpoint in Nagpur. Located at Greater Main Estate Road, Hingna, the new 3S touchpoint is called Volkswagen Nagpur. With the inauguration of this dealership, Volkswagen India has a presence of 17 sales and service touchpoints in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, the brand has a reach of 157 sales touchpoints and 125 service touchpoints across 117 cities across the country.

Volkswagen Nagpur has a five-car display area in the showroom, which will showcase models such as the Taigun, Virtus, and Tiguan. An 18-bay workshop will take care of service duties, and customers can also avail of the Volkswagen Assistance door-to-door service.

Commenting on the occasion, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “We at Volkswagen India aim to enhance our presence across the country, owing to the overwhelming response to our young and fresh product portfolio comprising of the Taigun, Virtus, and Tiguan. With the introduction of Volkswagen Nagpur, we further strengthen our presence in Maharashtra and bring world-class German-engineered products and services for our existing and prospective customers in the region.”