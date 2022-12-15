CarWale

    Hyundai India to hike prices from January 2023

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    353 Views
    Hyundai India to hike prices from January 2023

    - New prices to be announced soon

    - Prices of all models to be hiked

    Hyundai India has announced that the prices of its models will be hiked from January 2023. The carmaker has stated that owing to rising input costs, it has become imperative for the brand to levy an increase in model prices. 

    Hyundai Left Front Three Quarter

    The new ex-showroom prices of the models will vary depending on the variants. Presently, Hyundai has 11 cars in its India portfolio ranging from Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (Rs 3.99 lakh, ex-showroom) to Hyundai Tucson which is available from Rs 27.70 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    Hyundai Right Front Three Quarter

    Besides this, Hyundai India is all set to take the covers off the new Ioniq 5 on 20 December. The electric crossover from the Korean carmaker is expected to be offered with two battery packs – 58kWh and 72.6kWh with rear-wheel and all-wheel-drive configurations. It will most likely be assembled in India and is likely to have a price tag of under Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    CSMIA launched ‘FASTag Car Park’ at Terminal 2
     Next 
    Tata Nexon EV Max available with complimentary two-year extended warranty

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    ByCarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    7738 Views
    28 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW M340i

    BMW M340i

    ₹ 69.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thDEC
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Hector Facelift

    MG Hector Facelift

    ₹ 25.00 - 27.00 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    ByCarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    7738 Views
    28 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai India to hike prices from January 2023