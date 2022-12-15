Hyundai India to hike prices from January 2023

- New prices to be announced soon

- Prices of all models to be hiked

Hyundai India has announced that the prices of its models will be hiked from January 2023. The carmaker has stated that owing to rising input costs, it has become imperative for the brand to levy an increase in model prices.

The new ex-showroom prices of the models will vary depending on the variants. Presently, Hyundai has 11 cars in its India portfolio ranging from Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (Rs 3.99 lakh, ex-showroom) to Hyundai Tucson which is available from Rs 27.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

Besides this, Hyundai India is all set to take the covers off the new Ioniq 5 on 20 December. The electric crossover from the Korean carmaker is expected to be offered with two battery packs – 58kWh and 72.6kWh with rear-wheel and all-wheel-drive configurations. It will most likely be assembled in India and is likely to have a price tag of under Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom).