New BMW 3 Series makes global debut

- Gets upgraded equipment, including iDrive 8

- Likely to arrive in India sometime later this year

In order to offer up-to-the-minute automobiles, BMW has brought an updated 2022 3 Series with redesigned fascia, new colours, and a fresh interior. It continues with a series of petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains, including six-cylinder units. Meanwhile, the automaker is likely to introduce the refreshed 3 Series in India sometime later this year.

As a part of the new update, the 3 Series comes with redesigned headlamp units with ‘inverted L-shaped’ daytime driving lights. This setup is identical to its China-only all-electric i3 sedan. What is more, the new 3 Series gets reshaped front and rear bumpers. The high-performance M Sport versions feature distinctive and sportier bumpers over the standard models. Besides this, 17-inch alloy wheels are now standard across the model range and M Sport gets 18-inch, while 19-inch are optional.

Alongside the existing M Sport package, BMW has also introduced the M Sport package Pro. The latter offers a host of M specific upgrades to the sedan. Available with the M Sport package are two new paint options – Brooklyn Grey metallic and Skyscraper Grey metallic, whereas Frozen Pure Grey metallic and Frozen Tanzanite Blue metallic are special-paint jobs.

The firm has bestowed the BMW Curved Display in the 3 Series: a single-piece curved unit comprising a 12.3-inch driver display and a 14.9-inch infotainment hub. This setup gets an eighth-gen iDrive user interface with a suite of new features. In addition, slimmer air-con vents and a new drive selector are also part of the update. The carmaker also has a few features as standard, such as three-zone temperature control.

BMW has extended the 48-volt mild hybrid system to its six-cylinder petrol engine and four diesel units. Also, one of the four-cylinder petrol engines gets an upgraded turbo and exhaust manifold integrated into the cylinder head for improved responsiveness, says the brand. An eight-speed automatic transmission comes as standard, while the Steptronic Sport unit can opt as optional equipment. Furthermore, BMW now offers the xDrive all-wheel-drive system in the range-topping models without extra cost.