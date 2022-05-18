CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    All-new Mercedes-Benz C-Class receives over 1,000 bookings in India

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    170 Views
    All-new Mercedes-Benz C-Class receives over 1,000 bookings in India

    German luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz has received more than 1,000 reservations for its all-new C-Class in India even before the launch scheduled on 10 May, 2022. This is the highest number of bookings the brand has ever received for a model. The fifth-generation C-Class is available in three trims – C200, C220d, and C300d.

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class Left Rear Three Quarter

    The C200 is powered by a new 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine delivering 201bhp and 300Nm, whereas the C220d gets a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-diesel motor producing 197bhp and 440Nm. Then, the C300d comes powered by a 1,993cc, four-cylinder turbocharged diesel unit capable of generating 261bhp and 550Nm. As claimed, the fuel efficiency of the C200, C220d, and C300d is rated at 16.9kmpl, 23kmpl, and 20.37kmpl, respectively.

    The firm has equipped the sedan with a 48-volt mild hybrid system. This system provides a brief power boost of 20bhp and 200Nm. Meanwhile, all three engines are paired with a nine-speed automatic gearbox. To know more, do read our Mercedes-Benz C-Class first-drive review here.

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class Dashboard

    The India-spec C-Class gets a host of features, such as digital LED headlights, a panoramic sunroof, a 12.3-inch driver display, an 11.9-inch central information hub with a fingerprint scanner, front powered seats with memory package, a wireless phone charger, a 15-speaker, 710-watt, Burmester surround sound system, 64 colours ambient lighting with 10 modes, two-zone temperature control, an electric sunblind for the rear-glass window, roller sunblinds for rear-side windows, car-to-x communication system, and Mercedes Me connect.

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class Image
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    ₹ 55.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    New Android Auto update coming soon; to get a split-screen interface and improved UI

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    826 Views
    3 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 9.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Tata Nexon EV Max

    Tata Nexon EV Max

    ₹ 17.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Jeep Meridian
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Jeep Meridian

    ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th May 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mercedes-benz-cars
    • other brands
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    ₹ 55.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thMAY
    All Mercedes-Benz-Cars

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 65.28 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 68.98 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 63.52 Lakh
    Pune₹ 65.28 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 68.17 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 60.18 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 66.25 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 61.01 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 60.86 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    826 Views
    3 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • All-new Mercedes-Benz C-Class receives over 1,000 bookings in India