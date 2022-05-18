All-new Mercedes-Benz C-Class receives over 1,000 bookings in India

German luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz has received more than 1,000 reservations for its all-new C-Class in India even before the launch scheduled on 10 May, 2022. This is the highest number of bookings the brand has ever received for a model. The fifth-generation C-Class is available in three trims – C200, C220d, and C300d.

The C200 is powered by a new 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine delivering 201bhp and 300Nm, whereas the C220d gets a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-diesel motor producing 197bhp and 440Nm. Then, the C300d comes powered by a 1,993cc, four-cylinder turbocharged diesel unit capable of generating 261bhp and 550Nm. As claimed, the fuel efficiency of the C200, C220d, and C300d is rated at 16.9kmpl, 23kmpl, and 20.37kmpl, respectively.

The firm has equipped the sedan with a 48-volt mild hybrid system. This system provides a brief power boost of 20bhp and 200Nm. Meanwhile, all three engines are paired with a nine-speed automatic gearbox. To know more, do read our Mercedes-Benz C-Class first-drive review here.

The India-spec C-Class gets a host of features, such as digital LED headlights, a panoramic sunroof, a 12.3-inch driver display, an 11.9-inch central information hub with a fingerprint scanner, front powered seats with memory package, a wireless phone charger, a 15-speaker, 710-watt, Burmester surround sound system, 64 colours ambient lighting with 10 modes, two-zone temperature control, an electric sunblind for the rear-glass window, roller sunblinds for rear-side windows, car-to-x communication system, and Mercedes Me connect.