New Android Auto update coming soon; to get a split-screen interface and improved UI

Google’s Android Auto connectivity feature will soon receive a fresh update. At the recently concluded Google I/O event, the company revealed the updated Android Auto interface. The current version of Android Auto is not designed to fit different screen sizes. This issue is believed to be fixed in the new version of the Android Auto, which now conforms to the size and shape of any vehicle’s infotainment screen.

Additionally, the user interface of the updated Android Auto is now in line with new smartphones running on stock Android software. This also means that it will now get a familiar font and shapes to enhance the overall user experience. Further, the Android Auto will now offer a split-screen function with three tile format that allows navigation, media, and communication (phone calls and texts) to run simultaneously.

The new Android Auto offers better Assistant integration which is capable of suggesting replies to text messages from friends, sharing arrival time with any contact, or recommending music options. The latest version of Android Auto is expected to be rolled out by Google in a phased manner in the coming months.