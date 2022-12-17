CarWale

    Mercedes-Benz to launch the AMG E53 Cabriolet on 6 January 2023

    Pawan Mudaliar

    - Fourth 53-badged model from Mercedes 

    - Sprints from zero to 100kmph in 4.5 seconds

    Mercedes-Benz India is all set to pull the covers off the new Mercedes AMG E53 Cabriolet in India on 6 January 2023. This will mark the first launch of the year by the manufacturer. Mercedes will also announce its roadmap throughout the year for the Indian market. 

    On the outside, this two-door AMG E53 Cabriolet gets a signature vertical slat front grille with AMG badging, a huge Mercedes-Benz logo in the centre, new LED headlamps with LED DRLs, elongated doors, and a soft-top roof. Moreover, the sedan measures 4,844 mm in length making it 109mm shorter than the E53 sedan. The convertible comes with AMG Ride Control+ suspension, also called pneumatic suspension which adjusts the ride quality according to the terrain. 

    Inside, the cabin features a long integrated dual screen for a digital console and infotainment system, a flat-bottomed AMG steering wheel with dials to change the settings, and AMG sports seats. It also comes with ambient lighting, wireless phone charging, and a Burmester sound system.

    Under the hood, the AMG E53 Cabriolet is powered by a 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder turbocharged mild-hybrid petrol engine belting out 429bhp and 520Nm of torque. The mill is paired with an AMG Speedshift 9G transmission sending power to all the four wheels. The sedan sprints from zero to 100kmph in 4.5 seconds and achieves an electronically limited top speed of 250kmph. 

