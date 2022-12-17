Five-door Mahindra Thar continues testing; interiors spied

- Five-door Mahindra Thar expected to arrive in 2023

- The model will rival the five-door Jimny and Gurkha

Mahindra continues testing the five-door Thar ahead of its launch which is anticipated to take place in the second half of 2023. New spy images shared on the web give us a closer look at one test mule of the upcoming SUV.

As seen in the spy images, the production-ready Mahindra Thar carries over most of its design elements from its three-door sibling, including the signature multi-slat grille, circular headlamps, fender-mounted turn indicators, front door-mounted ORVMs, vertically-aligned tail lights, tailgate-mounted spare wheel, and side steps. Elsewhere, it gets a hood scoop, a larger high-mounted stop lamp, an openable window for the tailgate, and what is expected to be new five-spoke alloy wheels.

The interiors of the new five-door Mahindra Thar feature a few notable elements such as the steering-mounted controls, dashboard layout carried over from the three-door Thar, an integrated hand rest for the front row occupants, and a bench seat setup for the second row with 50:50 split function. There seems to be a fair amount of bootspace in the SUV too.

Under the hood, the five-door Mahindra Thar is expected to be powered by the same 2.0-litre Mstallion turbo-petrol engine and 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine mated to six-speed manual and automatic transmissions. Once launched, the five-door Mahindra Thar will rival the upcoming five-door iterations of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Force Gurkha.

