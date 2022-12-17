Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara outsold Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder in November 2022

- Built under theToyota-Suzuki alliance

- Both the models are likely to offer a CNG option soon

The competition in the SUV segment has intensified with the recently launched Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. The SUVs are the first ones under the Toyota-Suzuki alliance to be built from scratch.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara registered 4,433 unit sales in November 2022, while Toyota sold 3,116 units of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder last month. That said, both models are popular choices among new car buyers in the country. The marginally higher sales numbers for the Grand Vitara can be attributed to Maruti Suzuki’s large service network. You can learn more about the key feature differences between the Grand Vitara and the Urban Cruiser Hyryderhere.

Under the hood, both SUVs are powered by similar petrol engine options. The 1.5-litre intelligent hybrid engine option gets a dual power system which includes an electric motor and an internal combustion engine. The petrol engine generates 91bhp at 5,500rpm and 122Nm of torque between 4,400-4,800rpm. Interestingly, along with the electric motor it produces 114bhp. This engine comes mated with an e-CVT unit and offers multiple drive modes like EV, Eco, Power, and Normal.

On the other hand, the 1.5-litre K-series engine with progressive smart hybrid technology produces 102bhp at 6,000rpm and 136.8Nm of torque at 4,400rpm. This engine is available with a five-speed manual and a six-speed automatic option with a paddle shifter. Interestingly, this engine also offers an all-wheel drive version.

Maruti Suzuki is working on a CNG variant of the Grand Vitara and you can read more about it here. Similarly, Toyota’s Urban Cruiser Hyryder will also get a CNG option soon. We have recently revealed the variant-wise features of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG and you can learn more about it here.