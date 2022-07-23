Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Toyota Uban Cruiser Hyryder – What’s different?

Maruti Suzuki has marked its debut in the mid-size SUV segment with the recent unveil of the Grand Vitara. On the other hand, Toyota unveiled the Urban Cruiser Hyryder mid-size SUV earlier this month. Interestingly, it is also the first model from the Toyota-Suzuki alliance that is built from scratch. Mechanically, both SUVs share similar engine options.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be available in six variant options – Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha, Zeta+, and Alpha+. On the other hand, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be available in four variant options – E, S, G, and V.

Read below to learn more about the key feature differences between these SUVs –

Exterior

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara fascia is highlighted by a raised bonnet and a three-element LED DRLs with an integrated turn-lamp. Further, the intelligent electric hybrid version gets a ‘Fervent Dark Crome’ finish on the grille, while the progressive smart hybrid version gets a ‘Rich Chrome’ finish. As for the sides, it gets muscular wheel arches and a sweeping shoulder line which highlights the SUV’s character. The vehicle rides on a set of 17-inch precision-cut alloy wheels. The rear section gets ‘Grand Vitara’ lettering on the boot lid and a three-element sweeping LED tail lamp.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder’s facia is highlighted by a crystal acrylic upper grille with a chrome garnish. Further, it gets LED projector headlights, twin LED DRLs, and an angular bumper with a wide trapezoidal lower grille. The sides profile is highlighted by prominent wheel arches, 17- black ORVMs, 17-inch alloy wheels, black ORVMs, and silver roof rails. The rear section is highlighted with C-shaped LED taillights and a dark chrome insert on the boot lid.

Interior

The smart hybrid version of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets Bordeaux faux leather with high luminant silver accents, while the intelligent electric hybrid version features black faux leather with champagne gold accents and a matching stitch pattern. The SUV gets 3D sculpted and ventilated seats in the front, a panoramic sunroof, and a fully digital instrument cluster. Further, depending on the variant, the vehicle offers features like coloured head-up display, a nine-inch Smart Play Pro+ infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a 360-degree camera with dynamic reverse and approaching object detection. Apart from these, you also get a wireless charger and in-built Next Gen Suzuki Connect with over 40 connected features.

On the other hand, the self-charging strong-hybrid electric version of the SUV gets a black and brown theme, while the mild hybrid version, called the Neo Drive, gets a full black theme. As for convenience, the SUV offers ventilated front seats, reclining rear seats with a 60:40 split, a rear armrest with cup holders, and USB points. Further, depending on the variant, the feature list includes a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a sunroof, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, and over 55 connected car features.

Engine

Both the SUVs get similar petrol engine options. The 1.5-litre intelligent hybrid engine option gets a dual power system which includes an electric motor and an internal combustion engine. The petrol engine generates 91bhp at 5,500rpm and 122Nm of torque between 4,400-4,800rpm. Interestingly, along with the electric motor it produces 114bhp. This engine comes mated an e-CVT unit and offers multiple drive modes like EV, Eco, Power, and Normal.

Alternatively, the 1.5-litre K-series engine with progressive smart hybrid technology produces 102 bhp at 6,000rpm and 136.8Nm of torque at 4,400rpm. This engine is available with a five-speed manual and a six-speed automatic option with a paddle shifter. Interestingly, this engine also offers an all-wheel drive version.

Conclusion

Both the SUVs are currently available for booking and their prices will be announced shortly. These soon-to-launch SUVs are expected to emerge as strong competitors in the mid-size SUV segment. India is a price-sensitive market, therefore pricing will be a vital factor in determining its success in the country.

It is believed that the prices for both SUVs might be announced around the festive season.