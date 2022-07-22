Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara unveiled – All you need to know

In line with the growing demand for SUVs in India, Maruti Suzuki unveiled the production-ready Grand Vitara mid-size SUV in the country. The new model will be sold via the premium Nexa dealerships and the pre-bookings have commenced against a token amount of Rs 11,000. At the time of launch, the vehicle will be available in six monotones and three dual-tone colour options. The SUV will be available with a 1.5-litre intelligent electric hybrid and a 1.5-litre next-gen K-series dual jet, dual VVT engine with progressive smart hybrid technology.

At the time of launch, the new model will be available in six variant options – Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha, Zeta+, and Alpha+. The production for the new model will commence next month, while the prices will be announced in September. Read below to learn more about the new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara –

Exterior

The new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is based on the ‘Crafted Futurism’ design language. The fascia is highlighted by a rich hi-gloss black and dark chrome accentuation on the grille which is complemented by three-element LED DRLs with an integrated turn-lamp. Further, for unique identity, the intelligent electric hybrid version gets a ‘Fervent Dark Crome’ finish on the grille, while the progressive smart hybrid version gets a ‘Rich Chrome’ finish.

The Grand Vitara gets muscular wheel arches, a sweeping shoulder line, and 17-inch precision-cut alloy wheels which highlight the SUV's character. The rear section is highlighted by a three-element sweeping LED tail lamp and ‘Grand Vitara’ lettering on the boot lid. In terms of dimensions, the vehicle has a length of 4,345mm, a height of 1,645mm, and a width of 1,795mm. The wheelbase stands at 2,600mm.

Interior

The vehicle gets a crafted instrument panel with bold sweeping elements which enhances its premium quotient. The smart hybrid version gets Bordeaux faux leather with high luminant silver accents, while the intelligent electric hybrid version gets rich black faux leather with champagne gold accents and a matching stitch pattern. Further, the vehicle gets 3D sculpted and ventilated seats in the front, a panoramic sunroof, and a fully digital instrument cluster.

Depending on the variant, the vehicle gets modern features such as a coloured head-up display, a 360-view camera with approaching object detection and dynamic reverse gridlines, and a nine-inch Smart Play Pro+ infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Additionally, the vehicle offers a Qi-certified wireless charger with an LED indicator. The wireless charger gets unique features such as device left alert system, and over-heating protection. For convenience, the vehicle gets in-built Next Gen Suzuki Connect with over 40 connected features, which includes a remote function for AC operation, location, trips, and vehicle status, and Suzuki Connect app on Smartphone, Smartphone, and Alexa skill.

Engine

The new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is available in two petrol engine options. The 1.5-litre intelligent hybrid engine gets a dual power system which includes an electric motor and an internal combustion engine. The petrol engine generates 91bhp at 5,500rpm and 122Nm of torque between 4,400-4,800rpm. Along with the electric motor, the combined power output stands at 114bhp. This engine comes mated to an e-CVT unit and the vehicle offers multiple drive modes such as EV, Eco, Power, and Normal. This dual power system claims to deliver an impressive fuel efficiency figure of 27.97kmpl.

On the other hand, the 1.5-litre K-series engine with progressive smart hybrid technology generates 102bhp at 6,000rpm and 136.8Nm of torque at 4,400rpm. This engine is available with a five-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters options. Moreover, it is equipped with brake energy regeneration, torque assist, and idle stop-start functions. Interestingly, this engine will also get an all-wheel drive option. The claimed mileage figures for this engine are as follows – 21.11kmpl (MT), 20.58kmpl (AT), and 19.38kmpl (AllGripMT).

Safety

The safety feature list in the new model includes up to six airbags, ESP will hill hold assist, three-point ELR seat belts, and rear disc brakes. Additionally, the vehicle also offers hill descent control, TPMS, and ISOFIX.