    Hyundai Kona Electric colour options rejigged

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Hyundai Kona EV is no longer available with the Typhoon Silver paintjob

    - The company has added two new dual-tone colours to the line-up

    Hyundai India has discreetly updated the Kona EV in India, wherein the carmaker revised the colour palette of the electric crossover. There are no other mechanical changes or feature revisions for the model.

    The Hyundai Kona Electric was previously available in four colours including Polar White, Phantom Black, Typhoon Silver, and Polar White with Phantom Black. The company has now discontinued the Typhoon Silver paintjob, and on the other hand, added two new dual-tone colours; Fiery Red with Phantom Black roof and Titan Grey with Phantom Black roof. The model is now offered in a total of five colours including Polar White, Phantom Black, Polar White with Phantom Black roof, Fiery Red with Phantom Black roof, and Titan Grey with Phantom Black roof.

    The Hyundai Kona EV continues to be powered by the same 39.2kWh battery pack that produces a power output of 134bhp and 395Nm of torque. The model is claimed to attain a full charge in six hours and 10 minutes via the standard AC charger, whereas 0-80 per cent charging is said to be achieved in 57 minutes via the 100kW DC fast charger. We have driven the Kona EV and our review is live on the website.

