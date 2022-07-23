New Mahindra Scorpio-N deliveries to begin on 26 September

- Mahindra recently announced prices for automatic and six-seat variants of the SUV

- Bookings for the model will commence later this month

Earlier this week, Mahindra announced the prices for a few variants of the new Scorpio-N including the automatic, 4x4, and six-seat versions of the SUV. The carmaker had previously revealed prices only for manual variants of the 2022 Scorpio-N.

While bookings of the new Mahindra Scorpio-N will begin on 30 July, deliveries of the model are slated to commence on 26 September. All the introductory prices will be valid only for the first 25,000 bookings, of which the brand plans to deliver 20,000 units by the end of the year.

The test drives of the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N began on 5 July in 30 cities, which was also when the carmaker listed the ‘add to cart’ option for the model on its website. Customers who add the Scorpio-N to their cart have the option to edit their choice of variant up to the midnight of 15 August. This booking can be made online on the official website or at any authorised Mahindra dealership in the country.