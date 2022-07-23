New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga gets two new safety features; prices hiked

- All variants now equipped with ESP and hill-hold assist as standard.

- Ex-showroom prices hiked by Rs 6,000

Maruti Suzuki has updated the feature list of the new Ertiga. All the variants of the recently updated Ertiga MPV now get additional safety features such as Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Hill-Hold Assist as standard. Earlier limited only to the automatic and ZXi+ manual variants, these features are now offered as standard across the range.

With the inclusion of these safety features, Maruti Suzuki has also hiked the prices of the Ertiga by Rs 6,000. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is now available at a starting price of Rs 8.41 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The MPV can be had in four variants namely, LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus variants.

In April 2022, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga was also updated with a new chrome-studded front grille, dual-tone alloy wheels, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and black door garnish with chrome inserts. Besides this, the new Ertiga is now powered by the next-gen 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine which produces 102bhp and 136.8Nm of peak torque. Along with the five-speed manual transmission, the Ertiga gets a new six-speed automatic gearbox with paddle shifters.

The CNG version of the Ertiga has an output of 87bhp and 121.5Nm of torque and has a claimed mileage of 26.11kmkh. Here’s our detailed review of the new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga CNG.