CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga gets two new safety features; prices hiked

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    960 Views
    New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga gets two new safety features; prices hiked

    - All variants now equipped with ESP and hill-hold assist as standard. 

    - Ex-showroom prices hiked by Rs 6,000

    Maruti Suzuki has updated the feature list of the new Ertiga. All the variants of the recently updated Ertiga MPV now get additional safety features such as Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Hill-Hold Assist as standard. Earlier limited only to the automatic and ZXi+ manual variants, these features are now offered as standard across the range. 

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Right Rear Three Quarter

    With the inclusion of these safety features, Maruti Suzuki has also hiked the prices of the Ertiga by Rs 6,000. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is now available at a starting price of Rs 8.41 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The MPV can be had in four variants namely, LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus variants.

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Dashboard

    In April 2022, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga was also updated with a new chrome-studded front grille, dual-tone alloy wheels, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and black door garnish with chrome inserts. Besides this, the new Ertiga is now powered by the next-gen 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine which produces 102bhp and 136.8Nm of peak torque. Along with the five-speed manual transmission, the Ertiga gets a new six-speed automatic gearbox with paddle shifters. 

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    The CNG version of the Ertiga has an output of 87bhp and 121.5Nm of torque and has a claimed mileage of 26.11kmkh. Here’s our detailed review of the new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga CNG

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New Maruti Suzuki Alto likely to be launched by August-end
     Next 
    New Mahindra Scorpio-N deliveries to begin on 26 September

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    5085 Views
    30 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • MUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Renault Triber

    Renault Triber

    ₹ 5.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All MUV Cars
    Citroen C3

    Citroen C3

    ₹ 5.71 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    20thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Volvo XC40 Recharge
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Volvo XC40 Recharge

    ₹ 74.00 - 75.00 LakhEstimated Price

    26th Jul 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

    ₹ 4.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thJUL
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 9.77 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 10.02 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 9.30 Lakh
    Pune₹ 9.73 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 9.94 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 9.31 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 9.58 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 9.62 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 9.22 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    5085 Views
    30 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga gets two new safety features; prices hiked