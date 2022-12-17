CarWale

    Weekly news round-up: Kia cars waiting period, Swift Sport spotted, Scorpio-N GNCAP safety rating

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    451 Views
    In the week gone by, we have come across the latest GNCAP safety ratings for some of the popular car models in the country. Additionally, we have also learned about the waiting period for Kia models in India. Read below to learn more about the top stories in India last week.

    Kia Sonet, Carens, and Seltos waiting period stretches to up to four months

    Right Side View

    Currently, Kia India has five models on sale in India, which include the Sonet, Seltos, Carens, Carnival, and the EV6. Depending on the model and the variant, the waiting period stretches up to four months. In other news, Kia India also plans to increase the prices across the product range by up to Rs 50,000 from January 2023. 

    Toyota unveils Hilux electric concept

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The Japanese automaker Toyota unveiled the Hilux Revo BEV concept at an event celebrating the 60th anniversary in Thailand. The vehicle gets a closed grille with a slatted design element, new LED headlamps with LED DRLs and trapezoidal fog lamp housing, and a new set of alloy wheels. 

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Sport test mule spotted – ADAS on the cards?

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Sport has been spotted in India. It is believed that the test mule has been imported from a right-hand drive market and appears to be testing the ADAS feature. The new technology is likely to be offered in future models. 

    Mahindra Scorpio-N scores 5-star Global NCAP safety rating

    Front View

    The Mahindra Scorpio-N has scored a five-star global NCAP safety rating. The SUV is equipped with frontal airbags, a seatbelt pre-tensioner and load limiter, a seat belt reminder, and ISOFIX. The vehicle scored 29.25 points out of 34 in adult occupant tests and 28.93 points out of 49 in child occupant protection tests.

    Maruti Suzuki Swift scores one-star rating in Global NCAP crash test

    Front View

    The Maruti Suzuki Swift has scored a single-star rating in the latest round of Global NCAP crash tests. The hatchback scored 19.19 out of 34 points in adult occupation protection while scoring 16.68 out of 49 points in child occupation protection.

    Maruti S-Presso gets a single-star Global NCAP rating

    Front View

    The S-Presso is yet another model from Maruti Suzuki to score a one-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test. The vehicle scored 20.03 out of 34 points in adult occupation protection and 3.53 out of 49 points in child occupation protection, thus resulting in a zero-star rating.

    Maruti Suzuki Ignis scores one star in GNCAP crash test

    Front View

    The Maruti Suzuki Ignis has also scored a one-star rating in the crash test. The premium hatchback scored 16.48 out of a total of 34 points whereas, in terms of child occupant protection, the hatchback scored 3.86 points out of a possible 49 points.

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Gallery

    • images
    • videos
