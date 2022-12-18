Nissan Magnite and Nissan Kicks attracts discounts of up to Rs 61,000 in December 2022

- Offers applicable till 31 December, 2022

- Nissan Kicks gets the highest discount

Nissan India has rolled out discount offers for both its models – Nissan Magnite and Nissan Kicks. These SUVs are available with a host of offers in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, and service packages. Read on to know more about them.

The discounts on Nissan Kicks are curated in four parts. These offers differ depending upon the location of the buyers and are divided into East/West, South, and North (two parts) regions.

East/West region

Exchange Bonus: Up to Rs 30,000 (Only Turbo variants)

Cash discount: Up to Rs 18,000 (Non-turbo variants)

Cash discount: Up to Rs 19,000 (Turbo variants)

South region

Exchange Bonus: Up to Rs 30,000 (Only Turbo variants)

Exchange Bonus: Up to Rs 18,000 (Non-turbo variants)

Cash discount: Up to Rs 10,000 (Non-turbo variants)

Cash discount: Up to Rs 19,000 (Turbo variants)

North region – Option 1

Exchange Bonus: Rs 30,000 (Turbo variants)

2-year pre-maintenance service package (Turbo variants)

3-year pre-maintenance service package (non-turbo variants)

North region – Option 2

Exchange Bonus: Up to Rs 30,000 (Only Turbo variants)

Exchange Bonus: Up to Rs 18,000 (Non-turbo variants)

Cash discount: Up to Rs 10,000 (Non-turbo variants)

Cash discount: Up to Rs 19,000 (Turbo variants)

A corporate discount of Rs 10,000 and an online booking bonus of Rs 2,000 is applicable across all the regions.

Nissan Magnite

The Nissan Magnite has been around for two years now and the compact SUV attracts an exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000, a corporate discount of up to Rs 10,000, and free accessories/cash discount of up to Rs 10,000.