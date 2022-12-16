Maruti Suzuki Swift Sport test mule spotted – ADAS on the cards?

- Likely to be brought in for ADAS testing

- No immediate plans to launch the Swift Sport in India anytime soon

Maruti Suzuki Swift Sport was spied testing in India. Interestingly, this vehicle was accompanied by an ARAI vehicle. It is believed that the test mule has been imported from a right-hand drive market and appears to be testing the ADAS feature. Maruti Suzuki has not revealed its plans to launch the Swift Sport in India anytime soon and this test mule appears to be brought in for ADAS testing, which might be offered in future models.

As compared to the regular Swift hatchback, the Swift Sport gets sporty elements in the form of aggressive bumpers, 17-inch alloy wheels, side skirts, and a dual exhaust system on both ends of the bumper. As for the interior, it gets sporty stitching on the seats and the door trims, a tweaked instrument cluster, and a height and reach adjustable steering wheel which is not offered in the regular Swift. Moreover, for convenience, the vehicle also offers a 360-degree camera.

Under the hood, the Swift Sport is powered by a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine which generates an impressive 127bhp and 235Nm of peak torque. This engine comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The Swift Sport is capable of attaining speeds in excess of 210kmph.

More details on the latest developments will be known in the days to come.

Image source - RL