Volkswagen Passenger Cars India to hike prices in January 2023

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India revealed plans to hike car prices across the model range from January 2023. The company attributes the price hike to the rise in commodity prices and new regulatory changes. The German automaker claims to be absorbing a significant portion of the rising input costs and it will partially offset the impact.

The quantum of the price hike will be known next month. The company recently launched the Tiguan Exclusive Edition in the country. The vehicle gets distinctive cosmetic highlights to distinguish it from the regular model. The fresh styling elements include 18-inch Sebring Silver alloy wheels, a load sill protector, dynamic hubcaps, new intelligent and adaptive LED matrix headlights with IQ lights, and the Exclusive Edition badging. As for the interior, the vehicle gets an all-black interior with Vienna leather seats, aluminium pedals, special cushion pillows, and a soft-touch dashboard with 'Exclusive' badging.

Currently, Volkswagen has a network of 157 sales touchpoints across 117 cities in India.