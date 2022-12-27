Kia EV9 concept teased; coming to Auto Expo 2023

- The Kia EV9 could go into production by the end of next year

- Slated to become Kia’s flagship EV

Kia India has teased the EV9 concept on its social media handles ahead of its debut in the country which will take place at the 2023 Auto Expo. The carmaker is additionally expected to showcase models such as the new Carnival and Seltos facelift.

Coming to the EV9 Concept, Kia showcased this model for the first time at the 2021 Los Angeles Motor Show. Based on the brand’s E-GMP platform, the production-ready version of the model has already been spotted testing at the Nurburgring.

The Kia EV9 concept gets a clamshell bonnet, the signature tiger-nose grille, contrast-coloured faux skid plates, a panoramic sunroof, chunky cladding all around, vertically stacked tail lights, and an integrated spoiler. Inside, the model features a large, single-piece unit dominating the dashboard that will house the fully digital instrument console and touchscreen infotainment system, haptic buttons on the dash, a floating centre console with an arm-rest, ambient lighting, and A-pillar mounted tweeters.

Compared to the above, the production-ready Kia EV9 features ADAS sensors on the front air dam, new vertically stacked headlamps, flush-fitting door handles, five-spoke black alloy wheels, blacked-out pillars, a shark-fin antenna, roof rails, and cameras on the ORVMs.

Kia has previously said that the EV9 Concept, in its production avatar, will get a battery that returns a range of 450km, fast charging capabilities, and a sub-five second 0-100kmph time. More details could surface at the upcoming Auto Expo. Stay tuned for updates.