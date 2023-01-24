CarWale

    Production-spec Tata Sierra to be offered in ICE and EV versions

    Jay Shah

    Production-spec Tata Sierra to be offered in ICE and EV versions

    - To be offered in both ICE and EV powertrains 

    - Will get multiple seating options

    The Tata Sierra EV Concept was showcased for the second time at the Auto Expo 2023. This time around, the Sierra EV has inched closer to its production guise and Tata’s design head, ___ walked us through the changes the SUV Concept has undergone in its latest avatar.

    Firstly, the Sierra is still in its concept form and this features a split headlamp setup along, an illuminated Tata logo and a full-width DRL that runs across the bonnet line. Further, the Sierra retains the flush-fitting door handles as before, however, the rear-hinged doors have now been swapped with the front-mounted doors. The rear mimics the front and gets seamlessly running tail lamps and a tall stance. 

    The Tata Sierra will measure the tape at around 4.3 metres and will be offered in two seating layouts. While the first one will feature the usual five-seat layout, the second will get a pushed-back rear row emphasizing more on the comfort and space for rear occupants. 

    Furthermore, the dashboard will be equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital instrument cluster controlled by a two-spoke steering wheel. The Sierra when launched, will be available in both ICE and electric powertrains. We expect the production guise of the Tata Sierra to make debut at the next Auto Expo 2023. 

