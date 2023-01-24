CarWale

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Matte Edition - Now in pictures

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    1,042 Views
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Matte Edition - Now in pictures

    Maruti Suzuki had one of the biggest stalls at the Auto Expo 2023 and most of the space was utilised perfectly by the brand for displaying special editions of its already existing models. One such model was the Brezza Matte Edition. Here we take a closer look at the image gallery of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza Matte Edition.

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Right Front Three Quarter

    The exterior of the SUV looks very clean and attractive thanks to the new matte black paint scheme. Other than that, the exterior of the Brezza Matte Edition is mostly unchanged.

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Left Front Three Quarter

    Right at the front, it gets the same grille, headlamps, DRLs, and fog lights design. The matte black colour has been enhanced with the use of chrome garnish at different parts of the fascia, such as above the lower grille, and with satin chrome on the front skid plate.

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Right Side View

    On the sides, the ORVMs and roof rails are also finished in matte black paint. Then there are chrome elements on the doors above the claddings.

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Right Front Three Quarter

    The Brezza Matte edition gets identical chunky side claddings, wheel arches, and 16-inch alloy wheels.

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Rear View

    At the back, the Brezza lettering is blacked out with a shiny Suzuki logo on top. It gets the smart hybrid badging with the same LED tail lights as seen on the standard trims. The rear skid plate, meanwhile, has a satin chrome and black carbon fibre finish. 

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Dashboard

    Inside the cabin, the centre of the dashboard is finished in a wooden pattern with a layout similar to the standard trim. Then, this matte edition features a free-standing nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a new colour for seat upholstery.

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Maruti Suzuki Brezza Matte Edition is still powered by a 1.5-litre K12C petrol engine that produces 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. This engine is paired with six-speed manual and automatic transmissions.

    Photo credits: Kapil Angane and Kaustubh Gandhi 

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Image
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    ₹ 8.18 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Production-spec Tata Sierra to be offered in ICE and EV versions
     Next 
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited Edition prices in India start at 11.49 lakh

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    6159 Views
    32 Likes
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    youtube-icon
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    ByCarWale Team21 Jun 2018
    17182 Views
    60 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV400

    Mahindra XUV400

    ₹ 15.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16th JAN
    Renault Kiger

    Renault Kiger

    ₹ 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV300

    Mahindra XUV300

    ₹ 8.41 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 7.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Bolero

    Mahindra Bolero

    ₹ 9.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Hyundai Aura

    Hyundai Aura

    ₹ 6.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd JAN
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    ₹ 5.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    20th JAN
    BMW X7

    BMW X7

    ₹ 1.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th JAN
    Mahindra XUV400

    Mahindra XUV400

    ₹ 15.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16th JAN
    MG Hector Plus

    MG Hector Plus

    ₹ 17.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th JAN
    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    ₹ 44.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th JAN
    MG Hector

    MG Hector

    ₹ 14.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th JAN
    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    ₹ 57.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10th JAN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Kia Seltos Facelift

    Kia Seltos Facelift

    ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier EV

    Tata Harrier EV

    ₹ 22.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Curvv ICE

    Tata Curvv ICE

    ₹ 15.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Safari Facelift

    Tata Safari Facelift

    ₹ 16.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Tata Harrier Facelift

    ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Skoda Enyaq

    Skoda Enyaq

    ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Nexon CNG

    Tata Nexon CNG

    ₹ 8.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Altroz EV

    Tata Altroz EV

    ₹ 12.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 8.18 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 9.65 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 9.89 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 9.34 Lakh
    Pune₹ 9.65 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 9.88 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 9.06 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 9.57 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 9.55 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 9.05 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    6159 Views
    32 Likes
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    youtube-icon
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    ByCarWale Team21 Jun 2018
    17182 Views
    60 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Suzuki Brezza Matte Edition - Now in pictures