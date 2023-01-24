Maruti Suzuki Brezza Matte Edition - Now in pictures

Maruti Suzuki had one of the biggest stalls at the Auto Expo 2023 and most of the space was utilised perfectly by the brand for displaying special editions of its already existing models. One such model was the Brezza Matte Edition. Here we take a closer look at the image gallery of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza Matte Edition.

The exterior of the SUV looks very clean and attractive thanks to the new matte black paint scheme. Other than that, the exterior of the Brezza Matte Edition is mostly unchanged.

Right at the front, it gets the same grille, headlamps, DRLs, and fog lights design. The matte black colour has been enhanced with the use of chrome garnish at different parts of the fascia, such as above the lower grille, and with satin chrome on the front skid plate.

On the sides, the ORVMs and roof rails are also finished in matte black paint. Then there are chrome elements on the doors above the claddings.

The Brezza Matte edition gets identical chunky side claddings, wheel arches, and 16-inch alloy wheels.

At the back, the Brezza lettering is blacked out with a shiny Suzuki logo on top. It gets the smart hybrid badging with the same LED tail lights as seen on the standard trims. The rear skid plate, meanwhile, has a satin chrome and black carbon fibre finish.

Inside the cabin, the centre of the dashboard is finished in a wooden pattern with a layout similar to the standard trim. Then, this matte edition features a free-standing nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a new colour for seat upholstery.

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza Matte Edition is still powered by a 1.5-litre K12C petrol engine that produces 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. This engine is paired with six-speed manual and automatic transmissions.

Photo credits: Kapil Angane and Kaustubh Gandhi