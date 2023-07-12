Hyundai Exter launched - Top 5 exterior highlights

Earlier this week, Hyundai launched the Exter SUV in India. The SUV is available across seven variants at a starting price of Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom). The carmaker announced that the Exter has achieved 10,000 bookings so far and the deliveries are already underway across the country. In this article, we will look at the top five exterior highlights of the newly launched Exter SUV.

H-shaped theme

The biggest highlight of the Exter is the H-shaped theme all over the place. Starting with its front, the SUV gets H-shaped DRLs tucked underneath the bonnet line. Similarly, the LED tail lights get the H-treatment giving the rear profile a refreshing look.

Parametric design identity

Just like the modern Hyundai models, the Exter follows the new ‘Parametric Dynamism’ design identity of the Korean automaker. The parametric jewel design elements can be seen in the front bumper, grille, C-pillar, and on the tailgate connecting the tail lamps.

SUV stance

Although being an entry-level offering, in terms of styling, the Exter looks like a typical SUV with a tall and upright stance, black cladding all around, squared-off wheel arches, roof rails, and a large window area.

Unique alloy wheels

The Exter SUV rides on new 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The design of which is quite modern and unique. Moreover, the front wheels are equipped with disc brakes while the rear ones get the drum setup.

Colour options

In terms of colours, the Exter can be had with six monotones and three dual-tone colour options. The monotone colour palette includes Fiery Red, Starry Night, Titan Grey, Atlas White, Ranger Khaki, and Cosmic Blue. Meanwhile, the latter three are also offered with the Abyss Black dual-tone scheme.